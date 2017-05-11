Penn State Health: Gamma Knife Radiosurgery

Gamma Knife radiosurgery replaces a surgeon’s scalpel with a single dose of radiation. This is not a knife in the normal sense of the word. The physician makes no incision in your head. Instead, very precisely focused beams of radiation are directed to the treatment area of the brain. This procedure is simple, painless, and straight-forward.

Tonight on abc27, experts will be answering your questions in a special Penn State Health call-in show at 7:30 pm. Pklus, Penn State doctors will join us with stories of the Gamma Knife’s success and bring hope to those suffering from brain tumors and related issues.

