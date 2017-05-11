Millionaire Raffle early drawing winner sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millionaire Raffle lottery ticket sold in York County is worth $100,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning ticket number, 00014053, was randomly selected in an Early Bird Bonus drawing for the 4th of July Millionaire Raffle. The ticket was sold at the Rutter’s Farm Store in Loganville.

The Lottery is offering nine $100,000 prizes through the weekly Early Bird Bonus drawings.

The prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s seven area offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.

