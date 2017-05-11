Man gets prison for child porn found after Facebook vigilante’s video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to two years in prison for having child pornography that was discovered after a Facebook vigilante posed as a 13-year-old girl.

Michael A. Kovall, 24, of Denver, was sentenced Tuesday to 1 to 2 years in prison followed by 6 years of probation, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

He pleaded guilty in February to felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Kovall was arrested last year after he was recorded having a private chat with a Facebook user he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The private citizen wasn’t really a young girl. He posted the video and a tipster alerted police.

East Cocalico Township police contacted Kovall and he admitted to watching child pornography. The officers found about a dozen images of young children on his laptop computer.

