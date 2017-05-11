Lower Paxton Township residents report burglary upon return from vacation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after residents in a Dauphin County neighborhood returned from a trip and found their home had been burglarized.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department was called Wednesday to the 6300 block of Huntsman Drive after residents discovered tools, jewelry and electronics were stolen from their home. Their car, a black 2008 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania registration ETG-4557, was also missing from the garage.

According to police, the residents found their home had been entered once they returned from vacation.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 657-5656 or submit an anonymous tip online.

