Latest Sandusky appeals hearing focuses on victim memories

The Associated Press Published:
Jerry Sandusky
FILE - In this Monday, May 2, 2016, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after a hearing of arguments on his request for an evidentiary hearing as he seeks a new trial in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky has been moved Feb. 27, 2017 from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility, State Correctional Institution-Somerset, in western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Jerry Sandusky is arguing his former defense lawyers didn’t properly represent him and wants a do-over of the 2012 trial that produced a 45-count conviction for child sexual abuse.

A judge in central Pennsylvania on Thursday heard more testimony in the former Penn State assistant football coach’s multi-hearing appeal.

The latest witnesses include one of the victims who testified against Sandusky. He says his memories of the abuse changed in part because of therapy and counseling.

A witness for Sandusky was a psychology professor who specializes in human memory.

A lawyer who represented Sandusky in earlier appeals also took the stand.

The 73-year-old Sandusky is appealing while he serves 30 to 60 years in prison.

The judge says he hopes to rule by summer’s end.

