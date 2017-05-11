Hersheypark to hold job fair

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Looking for work?

Hersheypark is holding a job fair on Tuesday, May 16 from 3-7 p.m for those 16 and older.

Applicants will be given a chance to ride Fahrenheit and Howler. Games and snacks are also included.

Applicants will be able to apply, interview, and be hired right on the spot. Perks if you land the job include free admission and discounts across Hershey.

There’s also a $100 refer-a-friend bonus.

The place to meet is 100 West Hersheypark Drive, inside the Coaster Café near Gate 7.

Online: http://www.HersheyJobs.com

