Failure to move over yields drug arrest

Cumberland County, PA – (WHTM) – A West Virginia motorist who didn’t yield to a state police car with flashing lights is facing DUI charges while her passenger is facing more serious drug possession charges.

State police out of Carlisle pulled over the West Virginia vehicle Tuesday morning when they say the driver failed to change lanes on Interstate 81 to give a police cruiser with flashing lights on the road shoulder more room. Police say the .unidentified female driver was determined to be under the influence of marijuana.

A front seat passenger in the car, Andre Bjorntzen of Charleston, West Virginia, was found in possession of three pounds of marijuana, three ounces of cocaine, and 188 baggies of Fentanyl.

Police charged the driver with suspicion of DUI and the passenger with drug possession and intent to deliver charges.

Bjorntzen was jailed in the Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

