Ex-California deputy convicted of trafficking marijuana to York County

Christopher Heath (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former California deputy sheriff has been found guilty in federal court of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana between Northern California, Florida and York County, Pennsylvania.

Christopher M. Heath, 38, was convicted Wednesday of drug and firearms crimes after a two-day jury trial, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office.

Heath was a narcotics investigator for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office when prosecutors say he participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy that began in approximately September 2014 and continued to January 7, 2016. Heath and his co-defendants grew marijuana in California and mailed it to several locations, including post office boxes in York and Lancaster as well as to a home address in the Hanover area.

In December 2015, Heath and the others traveled from California to York County in two vehicles, transporting 89.5 kilograms of marijuana worth just under half a million dollars. They were arrested when they arrived in York County to deliver the marijuana.

His co-defendants have all pleaded guilty.

