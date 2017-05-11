Elizabethtown man accused of home repair scam

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested an Elizabethtown man for a home repair scam in Cumberland County.

Scott A. White Sr., 46, was paid to complete work on an Upper Allen Township home, but he never performed any work and refused to return any money, township police said.

White is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. He turned himself into police on May 1.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15, 2017.

