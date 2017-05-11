Defense: Widow’s emotional testimony unfair to cop killer

FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein, left, is led from the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – Defense attorneys say emotional testimony by a Pennsylvania state trooper’s widow was unfair to the sniper who killed that officer and wounded another, and so the death penalty the sniper faces should be overturned.

The motion filed Wednesday in Pike County is the first by the defense since would-be revolutionary Eric Frein was convicted last month in the September 2014 murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove police barracks. Trooper Alex Douglass was also wounded by Frein who was caught after a 48-day manhunt.

Frein’s attorneys say Tiffany Dickson’s emotional testimony overrode any “logical reasoned moral decision the jury could make to spare the life” of Frein.

The attorneys want a new sentencing hearing with stricter limits on emotional victim impact testimony.

A hearing on the motion hasn’t been set.

