Damp stretch ahead, especially Saturday

The weather is now transitioning into another damp stretch for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. A front is slowly lifting northward into the Mid-Atlantic and will allow moisture from the Atlantic Ocean to build across the viewing area early today. The front will also produce a few showers today, especially for areas west of Harrisburg. Scattered showers will be hit-or-miss today, but outdoor plans should be monitored closely. Highs will only be near 60 degrees this afternoon. Rainfall should be less than a quarter inch in most spots. Tonight will bring clouds and drizzle with lows falling into the upper 40s.

An ocean breeze will keep the clouds and times of drizzle through tomorrow as an area of low pressure tracks northward along the east coast. This slow moving system will bring a period of steady rain starting early Saturday morning and lasting through much of the day. There are some signs of the rain ending toward evening…we will keep you updated on any changes with the timing of the rain. Rainfall amounts should average near one inch for Saturday. Highs both tomorrow and Saturday will be quite cool, only in the mid 50s. The system lifts northward Saturday night, allowing a pleasantly mild (but breezy) Mother’s Day. Next week shows signs of increasing warmth and we could even warm into the 80s by midweek!

