Coroner called to scene of accident in Lancaster County

Paradise Township, Pa. (WHTM) –  The coroner was called to the scene of a tractor trailer accident early Thursday morning in Lancaster County.

It happened around 3 a.m. along Route 30 and Eshleman Run in Paradise Township. Lancaster dispatch says a tractor trailer collided with a box truck and the tractor trailer went over an embankment.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Route 30 was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

