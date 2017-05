Struggling to put together a gift for mom? Tina Marie knows that when all else fails, everyone appreciates a tasty treat! Chocolates by Tina Marie takes it step further by adding a personalized touch to her products.

Looking beyond Mother’s Day, graduation is also around the corner. Congratulate your grad this year with a graduation cap made of chocolate or a chocolate covered cookie complete with a ‘2017.’

