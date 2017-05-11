Chambersburg man accused of running fentanyl pill mill

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is jailed after authorities said they seized more than 18,000 fentanyl pills and two pill presses that were used to manufacture the potent narcotic.

Nathan A. Ott, 33, of Chambersburg, was arrested Wednesday following search warrants on storage units in Hamilton Township and at Ott’s home, according to a news release from the Franklin County Drug Task Force.

Police seized the pills and presses at the storage units, as well as cutting agents, suspected fentanyl powder, and packaging and distribution paraphernalia. They said at $35 a pill, they took about $600,000 worth of fentanyl off the street.

Computers and computer equipment were seized from Ott’s home. Police believe Ott used the computers to acquire the products for manufacturing the pills.

Ott was placed in the Franklin County Prison without bail.

Fentanyl is said to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

