Carrier and Bryant recall heat pumps for fire hazard

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Carrier is recalling about 23,300 heat pumps because a capacitor in the fuse boards can stop working and cause the unit to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received 41 reports of the heat pumps overheating. No injuries, fires or property damage have been reported.

The recall is for two-, three-, four-, and five-ton size heat pump units sold under the Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme brand names. They were sold at Sears stores and HVAC dealers from June 2011 through August 2016.

The Carrier Greenspeed model numbers are 25VNA024, 25VNA036, 25VNA048 and 25VNA060. The Bryant Evolution Extreme model numbers are 280ANV024, 280ANV036, 280ANV048 and 280ANV060.

Owners should contact Carrier or Bryant for instructions on receiving a free replacement fuse board installed by authorized Carrier or Bryant technicians.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...