Camp Hill passes anti-discrimination ordinance

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An ordinance that offers protection to members of the LGBT community has passed in a Cumberland County borough.

Camp Hill is now the 43rd community in Pennsylvania to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance following a vote Wednesday night at the borough’s council meeting.

It is legal in the Keystone State to fire, deny a mortgage or refuse service to someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“It means a huge step forward for the community,” resident Trina Brady said. “Laws like this don’t change peoples’ minds overnight, but it at least gives people a sense of comfort, knowing that they have a recourse incase something were to happen.”

The ordinance is similar to ones passed in York, Lancaster and Carlisle.

