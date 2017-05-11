Bank robbery suspect claimed to have bomb, police say

By Published:
(Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County bank was robbed Thursday by a suspect who claimed to have a bomb, according to police.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m.at the Santander Bank on Allentown Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township.

According to police, a female suspect, who stated she was armed with a bomb, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. She did not display a weapon.

The suspect made off with cash and fled south along South Mountain Road.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect should call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 657-5656 or submit a tip online.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s