Work starts on tearing down Allison Hill homes for $31 million redevelopment project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City leaders took their first steps Wednesday toward redeveloping a long-neglected portion of Allison Hill.

Contractors started tearing up trees and bringing trash and debris out of several houses in the 200 block of Hummel Street, preparing to grind up and haul away the houses themselves next week.

It’s the first step in the city’s $31 million MulDer Square project, centered around Mulberry and Derry streets; the blight fight is on.

Kevin Hower lives across the street from the string of abandoned houses. He’s only lived there about a year and a half, but he’s conflicted about the city pledging to tear down the 150-year-old homes.

“Especially for guys who lived here for 50, 60 years,” he said, “they don’t want to see none of that go away. It’s like historical to them.”

And not just to them.

“Everything in South Allison Hill is on the national historical registry,” Gary Lenker, executive director for the Tri-County Housing Development Corp., said.

His organization is helping lead the charge to hire contractors and get the work going.

“It’s been a very long process,” he said, adding he’s been trying to jump the historical hurdle for two and a half years. “And here we are today. We finally have gotten the approvals to demolish this five-unit structure here on Hummel Street.”

Wednesday started the prep work — cutting down trees and clearing out some of the houses. Building demolition will start next week, and then the five homes will be replaced with four affordable townhouses.

“And if you look across the street to the other side,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said at a news conference to announce the start of the project, “you’ll see some taller, more Victorian structures, brick, all of which can be rehabbed.”

Work has already started on those three homes. Crews gutted them and are rebuilding the interiors.

Eight houses in all on the block will be torn down or rebuilt. This phase of MulDer Square will run about $2.25 million, with $300,000 of that coming from the city, Papenfuse said.

It’ll also include another $3 million from various sources for trees, sidewalks, curbs, and other infrastructure.

At the morning ceremony to introduce the project, local leaders, including Papenfuse, Lenker, and state Sen. John DiSanto, took turns bashing up one of the stoops with a sledgehammer as the symbolic tear-down kickoff.

Now they look ahead. Hower does, too.

“People got to accept that change is good,” he said, “instead of fighting all the time.”

The entire MulDer Square redevelopment project will likely take years to complete.

