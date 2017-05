LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police need your help identifying a suspect in recent retail theft in Lemoyne.

The woman caught on surveillance footage is accused of stealing from a Dollar General store in the borough.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

