Woman gets jail time after child found in feces-littered home

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg woman will spend up to 23 months in jail after her 17-month-old son was found living in unsafe conditions.

Lakeshia McElroy, 26, was ordered to serve 6 to 23 months in Franklin County Jail, followed by 36 months of probation. charged with endangering the welfare of children in February.

In February. McElroy was charged with endangering the welfare of children after police say her baby was living in a home cluttered with animal and human feces, and the house had little or no food.

Officers initially responded to the home for a mental health warrant.

The child was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation and later turned over to Franklin County Children and Youth Services.

Steven Teller is also charged in the case. There’s no word on his sentence.

