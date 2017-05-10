Triple Negative Breast Cancer groundbreaking research to start

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Governor’s Residence hosted a celebration Wednesday for the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and its supporters.

First Lady Francis Wolf showed her support as well. PBCC, which helps those battling breast cancer, thanked Gov. Tom Wolf for getting 3D mammograms covered at no charge.

A large part of PBCC donations goes to research. Dr. Nancy Lill with Penn State Hershey Medical Center received a $50,000.00 grant to fund triple negative breast cancer research.

“She will be starting July 1 for her groundbreaking research looking how cells turn into cancer cells,” said Pat Halpin-Murphy, founder of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

“This cancer lacks three proteins found in other cancers and the lack makes these cancers hard to treat in women, so we are hoping the new agents we are studying in a laboratory will target women who have those hard to treat cancer,” Lill said.

The grant will fund a yearlong study. Lill said it would not have been possible without the grant.

