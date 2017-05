For this special Mother’s Day edition of Wellness Wednesday, Nadia brought with her a special guest who managed to lose almost 65 lbs after gaining lots of pregnancy weight. While combating family history and a lack of drive, Rebecca Shannon managed to conquer her weight all while succeeding as a single mother.

You can hear the full story in the video above.

