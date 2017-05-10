Staying dry today, but more rain is looming

Today will be slightly warmer under partly cloudy skies, but highs in the upper 60s are still slightly below where the normal should be in early May. It will be a pleasant afternoon and today will remain dry. A few clouds drift overhead this evening and tonight will be partly cloudy with lows dipping into the 40s.

Clouds increase Thursday as a slow moving low pressure system adds moisture and sets up an east wind from the Atlantic Ocean. Light showers could develop as early as tomorrow afternoon and continue hit-or-miss through Thursday night. This low pressure system will slowly lift along the east coast Friday into Saturday. Friday will bring clouds and drizzle with more significant rainfall by Saturday. It looks like another rainy and cool start to the weekend will occur for the area. Early rainfall estimates could range near one inch from late Friday through Saturday. Skies should begin to clear on Mother’s Day morning to bring a breezy and drier afternoon on Sunday. There could still be some changes in the timing of the rain, so check back for more details and updates through the end of this week!

