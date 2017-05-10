Solar panels raise concerns for firefighters

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As more homeowners choose solar panels as a way to save on energy costs, firefighters are are expressing concerns about safety.

“As we see more and more go up, the challenge or the risk of not having the education is huge right now,” says Jim Salter, Chief of the Upper Allen Fire Department in Cumberland County. “Its not a bad thing for people going solar. We’re not opposed to it. Its just that we need some more education on that front as far as keeping firefighters safe.”

Salter says the increase in rooftop solar arrays has volunteer fire departments like his seeking online and other training. Among the concerns are the risk of electric shock when navigating a rooftop equipped with solar panels, and the fear that panels on a burning roof could slide off and hurt someone on the ground, or collapse into the home, crushing or trapping a person or firefighter inside.

“What we’re seeking is basically a standard,” adds Salter. “So that when we go in to a home with solar on the roof, we can safely shut down the power to those units to make sure they’re no longer charged. So if we have to go onto a roof to ventilate the smoke and gas, and we have to cut away panels to cut a hole in the roof, we know our firefighters are as safe as they can be in that situation.”

Additionally, Salter says homeowners who have installed solar, or are considering solar could inform their local fire department. Departments such as Upper Allen which are equipped with computer mapping software, can update the maps to indicate a home that has solar panels.

“We can at least know going in,” says Salter. “We can pre-plan the building.”

Several groups that represent the solar industry have addressed firefighter concerns on their websites.

On June 17, the Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association will offer a free class for firefighters regarding homes with solar panels. Registration is required.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...