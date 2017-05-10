Report: Many wealthy municipalities not paying for local police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A report released by the Pennsylvania Economy League, a bipartisan think tank, concluded that some of the wealthier municipalities in the state are not paying for local police service, instead relying on Pennsylvania State Police.

Municipalities in Pennsylvania aren’t required to have a local police department. Those that do, according to the report, have twice the municipal tax burden. Those that don’t can use state police services.

The report also finds that 40 percent of the top 20 states on the Pennsylvania Economy League’s stress index rely solely on state police, mostly in the collar counties around Philadelphia.

Municipalities that have local police spent more than $2 billion on those services in 2014, an average of around $230 per person.

Pennsylvania State Police has estimated that it costs $600 million to provide state police services to the residents in municipalities without local police.

“You have to realize that when a municipality has full time local police, that’s generally their biggest cost center,” said Lynne Shedlock with the Pennsylvania Economy League. “That’s what they’re paying most of their money, most of their budget, for.”

Governor Tom Wolf has proposed charging 25 dollars per person in those municipalities.

