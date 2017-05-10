Person hospitalized, building damaged in York crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was sent to a hospital after a crash in York that also damaged a building.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, a multi-vehicle crash on West Philadelphia Street near Pershing Avenue happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

A building was damaged when one of the vehicles crashed into it, prompting a response from a city code enforcement officer.

The roadway was closed for about an hour.

The condition of the person injured was not immediately released.

