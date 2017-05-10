Pennsylvania troopers to serve as Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight-year-old Adonis Henderson got a specialized tour of a helicopter at the State Police Academy in Hershey.

Henderson, who is from Harrisburg, already has a police officer, Patrolman Justin Myers from the Mechanicsburg Police Department, as a mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Now more children like Henderson will have the same chance.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers will now serve as mentors for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

As a way to kick off that partnership on Wednesday, children got to see what it takes to be a trooper during a tour of the State Police Academy in Hershey.

The children were allowed to jump on a motorcycle and were given the chance to see the explosive unit.

“It’s a really great opportunity to build that trust between law enforcement and the community,” Corporal Adam Reed with the State Police, said. “Today now more than ever that trust is very important.”

Reed predicts only good things will happen through the program based on the success other police departments have had with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“We’re really excited about this partnership,” Reed added. “It’s going to translate into a program where troopers get into the school and mentor these kids.”

