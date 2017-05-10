Momentum: A Community of Women & Fitness

Momentum is a community of women that are fun, strong and inspiring.

“It’s amazing to watch our members and their commitment to their health and fitness journey. Each and every day our members show us anything is possible, as they become physically and mentally stronger,” tells Carol Bruce, Fitness Director.

“Our culture is about unlocking the true potential of every woman! We support all women of different shapes, sizes and ages in our non-intimidating environment.”

Momentum is for anyone who is looking to improve their everyday fitness or for someone who just wants a healthier version of themselves. For more information, visit their website or call them at 717-737-6362.

