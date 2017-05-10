Man charged in assault with drinking glass at Carlisle restaurant

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested following an assault with a drinking glass Tuesday night at a Cumberland County restaurant.

Carlisle police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Gingerbread Man on South Courthouse Avenue for an assault.

Curtis David, of Masontown, struck someone in the head with a glass, according to police.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a significant injury. He has since been released.

According to police, David left the scene of the assault but was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

David is in Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $1,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...