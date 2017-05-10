Man charged in assault with drinking glass at Carlisle restaurant

By Published:
(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested following an assault with a drinking glass Tuesday night at a Cumberland County restaurant.

Carlisle police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Gingerbread Man on South Courthouse Avenue for an assault.

Curtis David, of Masontown, struck someone in the head with a glass, according to police.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a significant injury. He has since been released.

According to police, David left the scene of the assault but was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

David is in Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $1,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s