Local lawmakers react to FBI director’s firing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are opening up about President Trump’s recent decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

The following statements were released by local lawmakers:

“I have doubted the ability of Director Comey to lead the FBI effectively for some time now but the timing of his dismissal is unfortunate. It is now up to the president to appoint, and the Senate to confirm, a successor who has unimpeachable credentials and integrity and who enjoys the confidence of the American people. The next FBI director should continue pursuing ongoing investigations, including the 2016 presidential campaign.”

— Senator Pat Toomey (R)

“FBI Director James Comey has been the source of much public controversy in recent months, which has become a distraction and threatens the FBI’s reputation for impartiality. All FBI investigations, including the one involving Russia’s attempt to influence our elections, must be free of political interference from all sides. The President should nominate a well-respected individual who fully embraces the FBI mission to be responsive to the needs of the American people and faithful to the Constitution of the United States. I’m hopeful his replacement will come swiftly and restore impartiality to this office.”

— Congressman Scott Perry (R)

“I thank Director Comey for his service to our country, both as a prosecutor and the head of the FBI. There is no doubt that Director Comey had a very difficult job as the leader of our nation’s top independent law enforcement agency. I am confident that the FBI will continue to do its job and pursue ongoing investigations in a fair and factual manner, as will the bipartisan congressional committees currently conducting their own investigations.”

— Congressman Lou Barletta (R)

“The decision to dismiss Director Comey raises serious and legitimate questions about timing, intent, and the integrity of ongoing investigations. My constituents deserve answers and I hope to see a full explanation soon. Additionally, while I support current congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, I believe we need a fresh start. It’s time for Congress to fully examine all circumstances surrounding Russia’s involvement, and to look at ways to ensure a fair and straightforward investigation.”

“The FBI Director serves at the pleasure of the president, and President Trump’s decision to remove Director Comey is within his authority to remove members of the administration who no longer have his confidence. I remain confident in and supportive of all relevant ongoing bipartisan investigations in the House and the Senate, as well as at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice.”

— Congressman Bill Shuster (R)

— U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R)

“Director Comey always struck me as a decent and honorable man who was put in an extremely difficult situation. His firing by President Trump is both confounding and troubling, and it is now harder to resist calls for an independent investigation or select committee. The President must provide a much clearer explanation as to the timing and rationale for this action. Additionally, more information is needed about how the Director’s firing will impact the investigations by the FBI and both branches of Congress.”

— U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent (R)

