Inspired by Harrisburg’s financial woes, lawmakers push for debt reform bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers, seeing the financial ruin faced by Harrisburg, are pushing a slew of bills to make sure that never happens again.

Both Democrats and Republicans blasted city officials and legal and financial professionals for not protecting Harrisburg.

The proposed bills include requiring security bonds on contracting work, giving the attorney general the authority to prosecute wrongdoing in municipalities and giving the state more oversight in municipal lending.

It is still likely that legal and financial professionals in Harrisburg will face civil lawsuits while the city tries to recoup some of the money it lost through its incinerator debacle.

