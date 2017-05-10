How well do Midstate communities adhere to the state’s required recycling programs?

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania requires communities to have recycling programs, but only an average of 30 percent of residents participate.

The state says that’s actually pretty good.

After 14 years as a garbage and recycling collector in Palmyra, Jim Teahl has found not everyone recycles correctly.

“So then we have to sticker their trash to let them know they got to take the recycle out to put it in the right container,” Teahl said.

In most of the Midstate, recycling is required.

“PA adopted Act 101 in 1988 which set up mandatory recycling for counties, and then a few years later they made mandatory recycling for municipalities 10,000 in population and greater,” Palmyra Borough Manager Rodger Powl said “and for municipalities like us, between 5,000 to 10,000 people with the density of 300 people per square mile.”

Officials in Dauphin, Lebanon and Cumberland counties say the word “mandatory” is used loosely.

“There really is no consequence to it right now, there’s no system that we check or charges or fines or anything,” Derry Township Assistant Manager Jill Henry said.

The DEP says a 30 percent community involvement rate is pretty good.

Cumberland County is above average at 37 percent, while Dauphin County is below average at 20 percent.

Counties handle the big stuff, such as electronics, and municipalities handle the day to day stuff.

“We’re just trying to comply with state law and be good stewards of the land,” Powl said.

At 40 percent residential involvement, Derry Township attributes its success to positive reinforcement.

“It’s a really popular program in that our residents are getting gifts and products and discounts for their efforts,” Henry said.

If they recycle, residents get points and prizes.

Teahl said no matter the incentive, if you recycle, everyone wins.

“The more stays out of landfills and it keeps the environment greener,” he said.

For more information on how to get involved in recycling programs near you, county websites are a good place to start.

