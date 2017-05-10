Harrisburg mayoral candidates take part in debate a week from primary election

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With one week left until the primary election, Harrisburg’s mayoral candidates met for a debate at the Hilton on Tuesday night.

The five candidates took part in a debate moderated by ABC27’s Dennis Owens.

Incumbent Eric Papenfuse is looking for a second term.

Former city council president Gloria Martin-Roberts, former city police officer Jennie Jenkins, second-time candidate Lewis Butts and newcomer Anthony Harrell continued to fight for votes with just one debate remaining on Thursday.

ABC27’s Mark Hall will moderate Thursday’s event.

