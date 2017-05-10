Harrisburg fights blight with new project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A $31 million project aims to fight blight in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Papenfuse said the Mudder Square Redevelopment Project would take years to fully rehab the neighborhood.

The first phase of the project involves contractors removing brush near Mulberry and Derry streets. Old structures there will then be replaced by affordable townhomes.

Groups involved in the project say there were a number of hurdles before getting started because just about everything in the neighborhood is historic.

Demolition is expected to begin next week.

