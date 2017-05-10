Ground broken on Steelton skate park

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A first of its kind in Dauphin County is coming to Steelton.

County commissioners and Steelton borough council members took part Tuesday in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new skateboard park.

The project will get funding from $130,000 in tourism and gaming grants.

The county will also issue an $80,000 loan over five years.

Once completed, the new complex will host skateboarding competitions, which the mayor says will attract people to businesses in the Steelton area.

