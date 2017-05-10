Ex-coach sentenced in child sex abuse case

A former Milton Hershey School ice hockey coach will serve 3 to 10 years behind bars after pleading no contest to charges he molested a student for several years.

Judge John F. Cherry also ordered Richard Allen Gingrich to serve a consecutive 10 years of probation.

Authorities say Gingrich, of York, molested the former Milton Hershey student numerous times while the boy was between 11 and 15 years old.

In December, Gingrich pleaded no contest to felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with minors.

The former student, who is now 27 years old, told police that Gingrich assaulted him in a locker room bathroom at the school’s hockey rink, at the coach’s apartments in Lebanon and Palmyra, and in a school supply building.

He said Gingrich continued to sexually assault him after the coach was dismissed from the school.

