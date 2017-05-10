Derry Township takes part in National Bike to School Day

By Published: Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Some local students took two wheels to school on Wednesday instead of four.

National Bike to Dchool Day is designed to get kids to exercise their bodies the way they exercise their brains in school.

The Derry Township School District, Derry Township Police Department, and some community partners joined together to help promote exercise, wellness, and try to get the students to burn off energy on their way to school.

There were bike safety checks, helmet checks, and prizes for students taking part in the event.

