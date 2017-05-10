Dave & Buster’s to be built at Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Plans to build a Dave & Buster’s at the Capital City Mall have been announced.

In a news release, mall owner and operator, PREIT, said the 28,000 square-foot restaurant and entertainment chain would open fall 2018.

PREIT CEO Joseph F. Coradino says the addition of Dave & Buster’s is part of a new model for the mall.

“Dining, entertainment and experiential concepts represent the mall of the future and allow landlords to highlight the value in the real estate they own,” said Coradino.

According to PREIT’s 2016 Shopper Survey, 62% of consumers like to shop around and participate in other activities – including dining, seeing a movie and socializing – while at the mall.

In February, plans were announced to also build a Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...