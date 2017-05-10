Dauphin County helping municipalities fight back against blight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five new townhomes sit along the 4700 block of Tuscarora Street in Susquehanna Township.

They replaced a property full of trash and partially collapsed duplexes that created an eyesore in the neighborhood.

Joseph Moore has lived on Tuscarora Street for nearly 12 years and says the new addition is a sight for sore eyes.

“It is a big change,” Moore said. “We want new people in the neighborhood, especially if they have children.”

Most municipalities don’t have the funding to revitalize neighborhoods with blight.

Susquehanna Township teamed up with the county to help fund the $600,000 project through the county’s Land Bank program.

Commissioner Jeff Haste calls it a win for the county and the township.

“We will have people move into a quiet neighborhood in the township,” Haste said. “And they will be paying property taxes, and the property values in the neighborhood will begin to rise again.”

