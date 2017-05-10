Crummel’s Classroom: cyber school meteorology

Students at Reach Cyber Charter School have a new tool to learn about the weather. It’s called Weatherstem. It not only provides current weather information, it also archives data, and has live cameras. Students across the state can access this information at their computers.

This is the first year for Reach Cyber Charter School. So far, it’s been a success. 400 students were enrolled at the beginning of the year, now that number is close to a thousand. For enrollment information, log on to reachcybercharter.com

