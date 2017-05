Cleona, PA – (WHTM) – An early morning fire displaced four adults in Cleona.

According to Cleona Fire Department deputy chief Mike Hughes, the one alarm blaze broke out at a home at 25 East Penn Avenue around 1:38AM. Four people home at the time of the fire escaped without injury.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours. The cause is undetermined but not considered suspicious. No damage estimate is available.

The Red Cross is caring for the fire victims.

