Changes coming to The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a changing landscape in the non-profit world and many are moving quickly to adapt.

Kathy Anderson-Martin, Director of Philanthropy with The Salvation Army Harrisburg Captial City Region, appeared on ABC27 to talk about what the organization is facing.

“Changes with community organizations and how they are giving. The second issue is summer donations go down,” she said. “They are used to support our kids’ summer camp program, which helps 100 plus children and our breakfast feeding program. More people are struggling. Lastly, we are in the middle of a capital campaign for a new facility on 29th Street in Harrisburg so we can offer more services.”

Right now, the site is under construction.

“Some buildings have been demolished. Others are in the process. The funds needed to complete the project continue to be solicited so we can complete the project,” Anderson-Martin said.

Eighty-five cents of every dollar donated goes to support The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital Region’s programs.

To find out more about The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital Region, or to donate, send a check or money order to PO Box 61798, Harrisburg PA 17106. Or click here: http://pa.salvationarmy.org/harrisburg-pa/

