Camp Hill council to vote on anti-discrimination ordinance

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Camp Hill borough council will vote on an anti-discrimination ordinance that has sparked heated discussion among community members.

Right now, in Pennsylvania it is legal to discriminate against someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Advocates have been pushing for a statewide anti-discrimination law but nothing has passed. Municipalities have responded by passing ordinances against the discrimination.

According to the group Equality PA, 42 municipalities have passed similar ordinances including York, Lancaster and Carlisle.

The ordinance was brought up at a borough meeting back in March. The discussion lasted an hour and a half with arguments getting tense at times.

The vote will happen Wednesday, May at 7 p.m. at the borough administration building.

