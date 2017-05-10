Burglary reported at Gratz cemetery

GRATZ Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a burglary at a cemetery in northern Dauphin County.

According to a news release, it happened sometime between May 6 and 8 at Simeon United Lutheran Church Cemetery on North Center St in Gratz.

Police say someone broke into a storage shed and used motor oil and a pry bar to damage two riding lawn mowers. The inside of the shed was also spray-painted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...