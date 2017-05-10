Boil water advisory issued in West Lampeter Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Lancaster County.

The City of Lancaster Water Department issued the boil water advisory in West Lampeter Township at 3 p.m. Wednesday because of a main break that is the result of a contractor drilling through a water main.

The impacted area is south of Millport Road to Pioneer Road and from Gypsy Hill Road to Strasburg Pike.

Those in the affected area should boil all water or use bottled water until further notice.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...