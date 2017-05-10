Attorney general investigating Sen. Wagner camera incident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is investigating the camera incident involving Sen. Scott Wagner last week.

Wagner, a gubernatorial candidate, was caught on camera confronting a political tracker from a Democratic-leaning group.

He was giving a speech at the County Club of York when he walked to the back of the room and took the camera. Once the camera was taken, Wagner was seen on video pushing the tracker’s cellphone with his hand.

Shapiro will work with the Spring Garden Township Police Department to determine whether charges will be filed.

