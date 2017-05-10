Appeals court rules against restitution from ex-lawmaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former state lawmaker who served prison time in a corruption case will be resentenced after an appeals court ruled that he should not be required to pay more than $116,000 restitution.

The state Superior Court agreed with 67-year-old former House speaker Bill DeWeese that the restitution is illegal because the state is not considered a “direct victim” in the case. The court rejected his bid for a new trial.

The longtime Democratic representative was convicted in 2012 of conspiracy, conflict of interest and theft. Prosecutors said he used his position to require state employees to illegally perform campaign work and misused public resources for political purposes.

Defense attorney Gaetan Alfano said he and his client were pleased with the decision but would appeal the ruling against a new trial.

