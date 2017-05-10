ABC27 weather team rated number one by WeatheRate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27’s team of meteorologists is always working for you, providing the most accurate forecasts and now we can back up that claim with proof.

An independent research firm verifies our forecasts are the most accurate in the Midstate. From sunny days to stormy nights you trust our team of meteorologists, Dan Tomaso, Ryan Coyle, Brett Thackara and Eric Finkenbinder to bring you the latest weather updates.

“We are certainly a hardworking team and we are very meticulous when it comes to providing very detailed information,” Finkenbinder said.

Very detailed, in fact, according to forecast watchers WeatheRate, a company that monitors local television station weather teams to check for accuracy in 7-day forecasts.

ABC27 came out number one.

“Compared to other stations, we were the most accurate in our forecast not only just last year but the last several years,” Finkenbinder said.

“Nobody takes the job of forecasting more seriously than the four of us and I think that’s been proven here over the years from big storms to some day to day stuff to frost we had earlier this week. It shows all that college math and science paid off. The more experience you have in a certain area, the better it helps you with forecasting and in this area we’ve got it all, the mountains, the ocean the river and it can all influence the forecast,” Thackara said.

Teamwork, plus great communication equals a fantastic team.

“Thank you, It’s an honor. We are going to take it seriously and we want to continue that,” Thackara said.

Most accurate is our commitment to all of you. ABC27’s mission is to provide you with an accurate forecast, so you can plan your day and stay safe.

This is another reason to download our weather app. While most weather apps just grab computer model data, our team updates our app every hour.

