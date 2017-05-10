6 residents next to proposed Sunoco pipeline file lawsuit

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) – Six Pennsylvania residents say Sunoco Logistics’ proposed Mariner East 2 pipeline is too close to their homes under a township code.

The Delaware County Daily Times says the Middletown Township residents contend codes adopted more than 50 years ago don’t allow petroleum product transmission lines within 75 feet of residences. They filed their lawsuit in Common Pleas Court last week.

The 350-mile-long pipeline across southern Pennsylvania that state environmental regulators approved in February will carry propane, butane and ethane from the Marcellus Shale natural gas formation to an export terminal near Philadelphia.

The lawsuit contends Middletown council hasn’t enforced the ordinance, so the residents were forced to sue to get a judge to stop or reroute the pipeline.

Sunoco spokesman Jeff Shields says the company isn’t commenting on the lawsuit.

