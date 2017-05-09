Wernersville man admits to bank robberies in York, Lebanon counties

A surveillance photo taken during a robbery at the Susquehanna Bank (now BB&T) in East Prospect on April 24, 2015. (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Wernersville man has pleaded guilty in federal court to armed bank robberies in Berks, Lebanon, and York counties.

Derek Pelker, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of armed bank robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said the plea agreement specifies Pelker will receive 25 years in prison when he is sentenced.

A surveillance photo taken at the M&T Bank in South Lebanon Township during an armed robbery on April 5, 2016 (submitted)
Pelker is the eighth and final defendant to plead guilty to the robberies of a BB&T Bank in East Prospect, a National Penn Bank in Oley, and an M&T Bank in South Lebanon Township; all between April 24, 2015, and April 5, 2016.

His brother, 28-year-old Keith Pelker, and 24-year-old Shannon Gadzouris of Shillington pleaded guilty to the South Lebanon Township bank robbery.

Andrew Ishman, 31, of Wrightsville, pleaded guilty to the East Prospect bank robbery, and 25-year-old Ryan Miller of Robinson Township pleaded guilty to the East Prospect and Oley bank robberies.

Kelsie Bair, 28, and Lindsey School, 27, both of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact after they tossed the gun used in the South Lebanon bank robbery off a pier in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Pelker’s uncle, 35-year-old William Papoutsis of Reading, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

